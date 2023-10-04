Manitoba NDP to form majority government in historic win for First Nations premier 

By Steve Lambert and Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Wab Kinew, who is to become Canada’s first First Nations provincial premier, spoke to young Indigenous people and those from all backgrounds in his victory speech Tuesday after the NDP won a majority in the Manitoba election. “I was given a second chance in life,” Kinew said to a cheering crowd. “And I would like to think that I have made good on that opportunity. And you can do the same.” Kinew’s late father was not allowed to vote as a young man under Canadian law at the time. His mother’s birthday was election night, and he brought her on stage to celebrate the historic win along with his wife and three sons. The NDP’s victory also brought the resignation of…



