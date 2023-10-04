Quilters stitch together support for survivors at retreat

By Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sewing machines and fabric patches took over a local hotel this weekend. The first Orange You Glad We’re Sewing retreat was held at the Ramada in support of Quilts for Survivors. Quilters from across the country were in Timmins to participate. It was also a chance to educate many of the non-Indigenous participants in what their work really means for the recipients of the quilts. “It was really exciting,” said Vanessa Genier, the founder of Quilts for Survivors. “People brought blocks and sewing machines, and equipment and finished quilts.” It wasn’t just seasoned quilters in the room, though. Susan Crawford, who attended as a speaker, hadn’t sewed a stitch in years when she arrived. “I arrived Thursday, and sat down with a wonderful…



