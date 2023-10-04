National News
ticker

Quilters stitch together support for survivors at retreat

October 4, 2023 27 views

 By Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sewing machines and fabric patches took over a local hotel this weekend. The first Orange You Glad We’re Sewing retreat was held at the Ramada in support of Quilts for Survivors.  Quilters from across the country were in Timmins to participate. It was also a chance to educate many of the non-Indigenous participants in what their work really means for the recipients of the quilts. “It was really exciting,” said Vanessa Genier, the founder of Quilts for Survivors. “People brought blocks and sewing machines, and equipment and finished quilts.” It wasn’t just seasoned quilters in the room, though. Susan Crawford, who attended as a speaker, hadn’t sewed a stitch in years when she arrived. “I arrived Thursday, and sat down with a wonderful…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa puts more money toward study of Winnipeg landfill search for women’s remains

October 4, 2023 22

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The families of two slain First Nations women whose…

Read more
National News

Six Nations man facing charges including Dangerous Driving in single vehicle accident

October 4, 2023 30

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A  Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including…

Read more