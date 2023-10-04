Ottawa puts more money toward studying possible Winnipeg landfill search

OTTAWA- The federal government is putting $740,000 toward further assessing the feasibility of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women. Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree said Wednesday that more research is needed to figure out how a search could be done. An initial feasibility, also funded by the federal government, found that a search would be possible but that toxic materials could pose a risk to workers. He said that meant more issues needed addressing. He said that Long Plain First Nation, which is where the two women were from, had been asking for this “next step in the process.” “This is exactly the plan that they had sought,” he said Wednesday in Ottawa. Anandasangaree said he wants the study done within 90 days. He…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice