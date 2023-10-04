Native Women’s Association of Canada congratulates Wab Kinew on his historic election as Premier of Manitoba

The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) congratulates Wab Kinew on his historic victory as the first First Nations Premier of a province of Canada. “I cannot understate the importance of this moment and this achievement,” NWAC President Carol McBride said Wednesday. “The Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island have long been demanding seats at the table of power. With their votes, the citizens of Manitoba have said `yes, we want a First Nations voice at the very head of that table in this province.”’ Manitoba voters have rejected a party that promised it would never fund a search of Winnipeg landfills for the bodies of three Indigenous women who are the victims of a serial killer. “That sends a clear message to Mr. Kinew and his NDP government that the…
