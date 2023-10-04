National News
ticker

Native Women’s Association of Canada congratulates Wab Kinew on his historic election as Premier of Manitoba

October 4, 2023 28 views

The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) congratulates Wab Kinew on his historic victory as the first First Nations Premier of a province of Canada. “I cannot understate the importance of this moment and this achievement,” NWAC President Carol McBride said Wednesday. “The Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island have long been demanding seats at the table of power. With their votes, the citizens of Manitoba have said `yes, we want a First Nations voice at the very head of that table in this province.”’ Manitoba voters have rejected a party that promised it would never fund a search of Winnipeg landfills for the bodies of three Indigenous women who are the victims of a serial killer. “That sends a clear message to Mr. Kinew and his NDP government that the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa puts more money toward study of Winnipeg landfill search for women’s remains

October 4, 2023 22

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The families of two slain First Nations women whose…

Read more
National News

Six Nations man facing charges including Dangerous Driving in single vehicle accident

October 4, 2023 30

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A  Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including…

Read more