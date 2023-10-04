Federal government, QIA announce funding for 21 new Nunavut housing units

By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) are combining to invest nearly $30 million to construct 21 new housing units in Nunavut. The federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) will provide $17.9 million while the QIA will put up $11.9 million, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The housing units will be erected in Grise Fiord, Resolute Bay, Clyde River, Arctic Bay and Pond Inlet, but it was not specified when they will be built. The units in question, all rentals, will “include a mix of affordable, accessible, four-bedroom detached units and three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings designated for Indigenous residents and women,” the news release states. “Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable homes for people…



