National News
ticker

Federal government, QIA announce funding for 21 new Nunavut housing units

October 4, 2023 26 views

 By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) are combining to invest nearly $30 million to construct 21 new housing units in Nunavut. The federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) will provide $17.9 million while the QIA will put up $11.9 million, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The housing units will be erected in Grise Fiord, Resolute Bay, Clyde River, Arctic Bay and Pond Inlet, but it was not specified when they will be built. The units in question, all rentals, will “include a mix of affordable, accessible, four-bedroom detached units and three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings designated for Indigenous residents and women,” the news release states. “Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable homes for people…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa puts more money toward study of Winnipeg landfill search for women’s remains

October 4, 2023 22

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The families of two slain First Nations women whose…

Read more
National News

Six Nations man facing charges including Dangerous Driving in single vehicle accident

October 4, 2023 30

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A  Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including…

Read more