Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew says focus turns to fixing health care

WINNIPEG- Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew says the hard work begins now as his New Democrats work to fulfil their campaign promise to fix health care in the province. Kinew says that work includes adding front-line health staff while building new emergency rooms and a cancer care facility. Kinew is set to become Canada’s first First Nations provincial premier. His party defeated the Progressive Conservatives on Tuesday to form a majority government. The result led to the resignation of the other two main party leaders, including PC Premier Heather Stefanson. Stefanson announced she would step down after leading the Tories for nearly two years. As of Wednesday morning, Stefanson was narrowly holding onto her seat in the Winnipeg riding of Tuxedo. Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont resigned after he lost his…
