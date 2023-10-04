National News
ticker

Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew says focus turns to fixing health care

October 4, 2023 29 views

WINNIPEG- Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew says the hard work begins now as his New Democrats work to fulfil their campaign promise to fix health care in the province. Kinew says that work includes adding front-line health staff while building new emergency rooms and a cancer care facility. Kinew is set to become Canada’s first First Nations provincial premier. His party defeated the Progressive Conservatives on Tuesday to form a majority government. The result led to the resignation of the other two main party leaders, including PC Premier Heather Stefanson. Stefanson announced she would step down after leading the Tories for nearly two years. As of Wednesday morning, Stefanson was narrowly holding onto her seat in the Winnipeg riding of Tuxedo. Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont resigned after he lost his…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa puts more money toward study of Winnipeg landfill search for women’s remains

October 4, 2023 22

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The families of two slain First Nations women whose…

Read more
National News

Six Nations man facing charges including Dangerous Driving in single vehicle accident

October 4, 2023 30

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A  Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including…

Read more