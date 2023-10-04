Six Nations man facing charges including Dangerous Driving in single vehicle accident

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including Dangerous Driving after being arrested following a single vehicle collision on Cayuga Road. On Monday, October 2, 2023, at about 5:40 p.m.Six Nations Police were notified of a motor vehicle collision involving four people including two children had just occurred. Upon arrival Six Nations Police found a man at the scene who said he was the driver of the motor vehicle. The driver was assessed by Emergency Medical Services at the scene for minor injuries. A female passenger and two children involved sustained minor to no injuries and declined medical services. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by drug. In a move to protect the identity…



