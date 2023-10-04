Ottawa puts more money toward study of Winnipeg landfill search for women’s remains

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The families of two slain First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill say they have renewed hope after Manitoba’s provincial election and the federal government’s commitment of $740,000 toward further assessing the scope of a search. “We’ve been beat down so many times and never wanted to lose that hope,” said Melissa Robinson, whose cousin, 39-year-old Morgan Harris, is one of the women. “I just feel like everything has been renewed and that fire has been relit.” Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in Ottawa on Wednesday that more research is needed to figure out how a search could be done to find the remains of Harris and Marcedes Myran, believed to be at the Prairie Green…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice