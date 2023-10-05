AFNQL adopts its own cultural safety declaration

By Marc Lalonde Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations of Labrador and Quebec (AFNQL) unanimously adopted its own cultural safety declaration last week in Montreal, saying First Nations should be leading the charge for Quebec as they seek to adopt their own such law. The AFNQL officially adopted the body’s `Declaration on the Rights of First Nations to Self-Determination and Cultural Safety’ last Thursday, saying the provincial government has left First Nations and their concerns to the side in drafting its own cultural-safety law, Bill 32. “For the chiefs, cultural safety is of utmost importance to First Nations, because our rights and the safety of our people must be at the forefront and fully respected. By failing to integrate First Nations organizations and governments at the very…



