Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Manitoba

October 4, 2023 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Manitoba: “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Wab Kinew and the New Democratic Party of Manitoba on their election. “Last night, Manitobans elected their first First Nations premier – a historic win for Indigenous Peoples and for Canadians. “I look forward to working with Premier-designate Kinew and the provincial government to deliver results on the things that matter most to Manitobans. This includes making life more affordable for families, driving economic growth, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, building more homes, faster, strengthening our universal health care system, and accelerating climate action while putting more money back in people’s pockets. “Together, we will build a…



