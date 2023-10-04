Gwichin Assembly opens with concern over suspensions, governance

By Aastha Sethi Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Before the meeting even reached its printed agenda, Ruby McDonald, of Fort McPherson’s Teet?’it Gwich’in Council, questioned the Gwich’in Tribal Council’s board about the absence of Teet?’it Gwich’in president Abe Wilson. Wilson is one of two directors suspended by the GTC’s board in the past two years for code of conduct violations, Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said earlier in the summer. The other suspended director is Mavis Clark, interim president of Tsiigehtchic’s Gwichya Gwich’in Council. A forensic audit to be discussed later at this week’s assembly has raised issues that Kyikavichik says include “inappropriate payments” from some of the Designated Gwich’in Organizations, the four community councils, to related parties, and insufficient record-keeping. Kyikavichik posted a summary of the audit, conducted by accounting firm…



