‘Photography not allowed,’ Poilievre says of ceremony with Algonquin leaders

October 4, 2023 2 views

OTTAWA-Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he did not share photos of a ceremony he participated in with Algonquin leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation out of respect for their traditional customs. Poilievre shared two photos on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday with a post about joining Algonquin elders and leaders at the eternal flame on Parliament Hill to mark the occasion. The women in the photos were not Algonquin but Inuit, including Manitok Thompson, who was a cabinet minister in the Northwest Territories and then in Nunavut after the territory was created in 1999. Sebastian Skamski, a spokesman for Poilievre, said Saturday the Conservative leader had been at an earlier event with Algonquin leaders to commemorate the day on Parliament Hill. He said…

