Indigenous groups upbeat after election

October 9, 2023 35 views

 By Miranda Leybourne  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous groups in the province and across the country are celebrating Wab Kinew becoming the premier-elect in Manitoba, making him the first First Nations person to do so. Wabanakwut (Wab) Kinew has served as the leader of the Manitoba New Democratic Party (NDP) and the leader of the Opposition since 2017. Representing Fort Rouge in the legislature, Kinew won his seat and his role as premier-elect on Tuesday night’s election. The membership, staff and volunteers of the Brandon Friendship Centre have congratulated Wab Kinew for being elected premier of Manitoba in Tuesday’s provincial election. Kinew has made campaign promises what will benefit the clients of Friendship Centres in Manitoba and all Manitobans, Jacqueline Henry, president of the Brandon Friendship Centre, told the Sun,…

