Panel discusses building Indigenous municipal relationships 

October 9, 2023 40 views

By Brett McKay  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For municipalities trying to strengthen social connections and economic ties with Indigenous communities, there is no one roadmap to reconciliation. Before a path forward for her administration could take shape, Okotoks Mayor Tanya Thorn said she had to start by building authentic relationships. “I wanted a checklist. I wanted to know, okay, if I do this, what does this mean? What am I committed to? And none of that is written down. It’s a conversation. It’s a relationship. I had to be willing to trust the people that I was working with,” Thorn said during a panel discussion at the Alberta Municipalities Conference and Trade Show on Thursday. Thorn was joined on the panel by Chief Randy Ermineskin, St. Paul Mayor Maureen Miller,…

