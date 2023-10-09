Panel discusses building Indigenous municipal relationships 

By Brett McKay Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For municipalities trying to strengthen social connections and economic ties with Indigenous communities, there is no one roadmap to reconciliation. Before a path forward for her administration could take shape, Okotoks Mayor Tanya Thorn said she had to start by building authentic relationships. “I wanted a checklist. I wanted to know, okay, if I do this, what does this mean? What am I committed to? And none of that is written down. It’s a conversation. It’s a relationship. I had to be willing to trust the people that I was working with,” Thorn said during a panel discussion at the Alberta Municipalities Conference and Trade Show on Thursday. Thorn was joined on the panel by Chief Randy Ermineskin, St. Paul Mayor Maureen Miller,…
Related Posts
Supreme Court will hear Quebec’s appeal of decision it shorted Innu on police funding
October 9, 2023 40
By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Quebec will be allowed to introduce new evidence to…
Indigenous groups upbeat after election
October 9, 2023 39
By Miranda Leybourne Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous groups in the province and across the country…