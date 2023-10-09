National News
ticker

Supreme Court will hear Quebec’s appeal of decision it shorted Innu on police funding

October 9, 2023 36 views

 By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Quebec will be allowed to introduce new evidence to argue against a lower court’s decision that the province, along with the federal government, has failed in its constitutional obligation to act honourably in fulfilling a tripartite agreement for police services on a First Nation. October 5 the Supreme Court of Canada granted Quebec’s application to appeal the decision in Attorney General of Quebec v. Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan – and – Attorney General of Canada, which was rendered by the Court of Appeal of Quebec in a Dec. 15, 2022 decision and rectified on July 3, 2023. PekuakamiulnuatshTakuhikan is a political and administrative arm that represents nine Innu nations, including Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, whose 9,552 members primarily live in the community of Mashteuiatsh. Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Panel discusses building Indigenous municipal relationships 

October 9, 2023 38

By Brett McKay  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For municipalities trying to strengthen social connections and economic…

Read more
National News

Indigenous groups upbeat after election

October 9, 2023 35

 By Miranda Leybourne  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous groups in the province and across the country…

Read more