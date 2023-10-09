Supreme Court will hear Quebec’s appeal of decision it shorted Innu on police funding

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Quebec will be allowed to introduce new evidence to argue against a lower court’s decision that the province, along with the federal government, has failed in its constitutional obligation to act honourably in fulfilling a tripartite agreement for police services on a First Nation. October 5 the Supreme Court of Canada granted Quebec’s application to appeal the decision in Attorney General of Quebec v. Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan – and – Attorney General of Canada, which was rendered by the Court of Appeal of Quebec in a Dec. 15, 2022 decision and rectified on July 3, 2023. PekuakamiulnuatshTakuhikan is a political and administrative arm that represents nine Innu nations, including Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, whose 9,552 members primarily live in the community of Mashteuiatsh. Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan…



