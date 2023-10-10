In conversation with Neskantaga Chief Chris Moonias as Ring of Fire concerns abound

By Liam Casey THE CANADIAN PRESS NESKANTAGA FIRST NATION, ONT- On the shores of Attawapiskat Lake, deep in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario, sits Neskantaga First Nation, a community of about 350 people that can only be accessed by plane or an ice road in the winter. Many residents, who have for years dealt with challenges including a longstanding boil-water advisory and a shortage of adequate housing, are concerned that Ontario’s desire to mine metals from the Ring of Fire could threaten Neskantaga’s way of life. The First Nation’s chief, Chris Moonias, wants to meet with Premier Doug Ford to discuss his community’s concerns, although that has not happened. From his office in Neskantaga, where a large, orange Every Child Matters flag with his First Nation’s insignia…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice