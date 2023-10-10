B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion

VANCOUVER-British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year. The deal will see Ottawa shift $1.2 billion to B.C. over three years. Health Minister Mark Holland told a news conference at Vancouver General Hospital on Tuesday that the funding also comes with a commitment for federal support for B.C.’s health-care system for the next 10 years. Holland said the support aims to take the Canadian health-care system “from one of the best” in the world to “the best.” In exchange, the province has developed a plan to increase patient access to team-based family health care and mental health and addictions services. The B.C. government has also agreed to…
