Brantford man facing child pornography and firearm charges

October 10, 2023 40 views

BRANTFORD,ONT-A Brantford man is facing child pornography and firearm related charges after the Brantford Police Service (BPSD) Internet Child Exploittion (ICE) unit launched an investigation in September. The BPS  said it worked with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)  to stop the flow of child pornography into Brantford communities. The investigation was launched in September when CBSA contacted the BPS after  it had intercepted a child sex doll  that was destined for the 58-year-old Brantford man’s residence. The Brantford ICE Unit and CBSA raided a Newport Road residence, arrested a 58-year-old man and seized  computers and electronic devices  and a number of unregistered firearms located during the search. Items such as the child sex doll, are only one of the various forms of child pornography. The Criminal Code of Canada…

