Manitok Thompson says Pierre Poilievre incident has been `misrepresented by the media’

By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Former Nunavut and Northwest Territories cabinet minister Manitok Thompson has found herself at the heart of a controversy involving Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and asserts the situation has been misrepresented by the media. The controversy stems from an appearance Poilievre made on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Conservative leader met with Algonquin Elders and leaders at the hill’s eternal flame, and later shared two photos from the day on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The caption for those photos mentioned his meetings with Algonquin Elders and leaders, but featured photos of two Inuit women, one of whom was the Coral Harbour-born Thompson. Poilievre’s detractors were quick to accuse him…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice