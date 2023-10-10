Brantford Police target fentanyl trafficking…over $170,000 in illicit drugs seized

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (TIGER) has seized over $170,000 in illicit drugs and charged two people after concluding an almost four month drug investigation targetting fentanyl trafficking in the City of Brantford. The investigation that began in July saw the TIGER unit along with the BPS Emergency Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a Tecumseh Street residence Friday, Oct., 6. Police seized: Approximately 609 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $121,960 Approximately 410 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $41,220 Approximately 10 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,030 A quantity of prescription pills, consisting of hydromorphone and Percocet, with an estimated street value…



