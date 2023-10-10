P.E.I. councillor tells mayor he won’t resign over anti Indigenous sign

MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I.- A village councillor in Prince Edward Island allegedly won’t step down from council after he displayed a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves. P.E.I. Sen. Brian Francis, Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr. and the mayor of the 300-person village of Murray Harbour have all called for John Robertson to resign from his seat on council. Murray Harbour Mayor Terry White says Robertson has informed him he will not quit despite calls to do so from all the other members of council. Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a large sign on Robertson’s property displayed the message, “Truth: mass grave hoax” and “Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.’s integrity.” The message was eventually taken down. Attempts to reach Robertson today…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice