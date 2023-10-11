Conservationists raise concerns over B.C.’s proposed grizzly bear stewardship plan

By Brenna Owen THE CANADIAN PRESS Grizzly bears seen starving in the rainforests of British Columbia’s south coast because there isn’t enough salmon to sustain them raises alarm bells for wildlife biologist Wayne McCrory, who’s known as a leading bear expert in Canada. The science is “crying out” for greater habitat protections for the iconic species as industrial activities eat away at the landscapes the bears depend on, he said. “There’s a huge amount of protection work that needs to be done that isn’t happening, so you can say it’s in a crisis mode,” he said in an interview. McCrory said the province’s draftplan to adjust grizzly management doesn’t meaningfully address habitat loss and could prove “disastrous” for the bears. He is among the signatories of an open letter sent…
