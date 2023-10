`An advertisement for the nuclear industry’: Jonathan Wilkinson slammed for accepting nuclear waste strategy 

By Matteo Cimellaro Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has accepted the Integrated Strategy for Radioactive Waste, paving the way for a deep geological repository and multiple near-surface disposal facilities. Justin Roy, a councillor for Kebaowek First Nation, an Algonquin First Nation opposing a low-level nuclear landfill site beside the Ottawa River, calls Wilkinson’s move both “concerning and disheartening,” he told Canada’s National Observer. The near-surface disposal facility would be in Chalk River, roughly 180 kilometres northwest of Ottawa. The facility is a large above-surface mound that will house radioactive tools and protective equipment within a kilometre of the Ottawa River, a culturally significant river for the Algonquin Nation and a water source for millions. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission will decide in the coming weeks or…



