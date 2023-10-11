B.C. First Nation ‘furious’ after federal government rejects order to protect owls

VANCOUVER-The chief of a British Columbia First Nation says members of his community are “furious” after the federal government reversed course on an emergency order to protect the endangered northern spotted owl. Spuzzum First Nations Chief James Hobart says the nation’s anger comes after the Canadian Wildlife Service, a branch of the Department of Environment, said the federal government will not bring in an emergency order to prevent logging in two watersheds in B.C.’s lower Fraser River canyon. Federal Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault said earlier this year that he was recommending the emergency order to cabinet to protect the spotted owl from imminent threats to its survival and recovery. In a letter announcing the reversal, the federal government says cabinet is instead endorsing “a collaborative approach” with the provincial…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice