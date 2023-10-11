Calgary Catholic School Division Denies Alleged Attack On Metis Student Was Racially Motivated

By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Metis woman in Cochrane says her 13-year-old son was brutally beaten by nearly a dozen older teenagers at St. Timothy’s Catholic School in a racially motivated attack. The school denies it was a hate crime and has sent the mother a letter prohibiting her from contacting school administration. Meanwhile, the RCMP are investigating the alleged assault. Jessica, who asked to be referred to only by her first name to avoid retribution, told Alberta Native News that her son returned from school on Sept. 21 bloody and bruised. She immediately called the school before taking her son to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and neck injuries. “My kids came through the door. They’re trying to tell me what’s going…



