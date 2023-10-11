B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion

By Chuck Chiang THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER- Canada’s health minister is touting Ottawa’s new $1.2-billion bilateral funding agreement with British Columbia as a new model for federal-provincial co-operation to address the health-care crisis across the country. Mark Holland said the deal focuses on finding answers to the challenges facing Canada’s health-care system instead of placing provincial and federal officials at odds over who’s in charge in each jurisdiction. “Look, I get that we want to think about jurisdiction, and we want to protect jurisdiction,” Holland said at the signing of the deal with B.C. at Vancouver General Hospital on Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, health is health, and we all have a responsibility to find ways to work together. “I’m not looking to walk around with a…
Related Posts
Calgary Catholic School Division Denies Alleged Attack On Metis Student Was Racially Motivated
October 11, 2023 24
By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Metis woman in Cochrane says her 13-year-old son…
NCTR Condemns Wave Of Residential School Denialism
October 11, 2023 25
By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The head of the National Centre for Truth and…