NCTR Condemns Wave Of Residential School Denialism

By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The head of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) says residential school denialism promulgated in certain corners of the media is inhibiting reconciliation. Executive director Stephanie Scott wrote a Sept. 29 article on the NCTR website described by APTN as a “clarion call to believe survivors of Canada’s residential and day schools” in advance of the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. “Unfortunately, even as more and more Canadians engage in sincere acts of commemoration and reconciliation, the voices of those who minimize, distort and deny this history are also getting louder,” Scott wrote. “National and international media outlets have given a platform to residential school deniers who, despite having no particular expertise on the subject, loudly reject the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice