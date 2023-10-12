Sisters in Spirit Day marks a time to reflect, remember

By Richard Hutton Local Journalism Initiative Reporter They were listening to stories from Indigenous community members to mark Sisters in Spirit Day on Oct. 4, a day set aside annually to remember and raise awareness of the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada. Bowering recalled what happened to her grandmother, who was sent to a **>residential<** school, which she likened to a prison. “Part of the reason why Sisters in Spirit is such an emotional day for me, and for our community is that my grandmother, Maggie, was in those prisons, as well as some of my family,” Bowering said. Her other grandmother, Elizabeth, however, had a more cruel fate in store. “She was murdered: we should remember that. She was raped and left for…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice