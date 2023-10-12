National News
ticker

Treaties with Metis could be negotiated after self government bill passes: minister

October 12, 2023 9 views

OTTAWA-Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government could enter into treaties with Metis nations after the passage of Bill C-53. He said in a recent interview that the bill is a framework, and “we will at some point get to that stage” of entering into formal treaties. The minister’s comments come as the bill, which would affirm Metis rights to self-determination and self-governance in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, receives criticism from First Nations groups concerned about land and resource rights being granted to Metis  groups without their consent. The Chiefs of Ontario say Canada should’ve consulted them on the bill, something the minister said wasn’t required for this piece of legislation, but would be if a treaty was negotiated. Metis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh says she…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Quebec ombudsman calls on government to embrace UNDRIP in report

October 12, 2023 8

 By Marc Lalonde\  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Quebec ombudsman called on the provincial government to…

Read more
National News

Prairie Green landfill search gets federal funding

October 12, 2023 8

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Long Plain First Nation will get nearly three…

Read more