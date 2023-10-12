Treaties with Metis could be negotiated after self government bill passes: minister

OTTAWA-Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government could enter into treaties with Metis nations after the passage of Bill C-53. He said in a recent interview that the bill is a framework, and “we will at some point get to that stage” of entering into formal treaties. The minister’s comments come as the bill, which would affirm Metis rights to self-determination and self-governance in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, receives criticism from First Nations groups concerned about land and resource rights being granted to Metis groups without their consent. The Chiefs of Ontario say Canada should’ve consulted them on the bill, something the minister said wasn’t required for this piece of legislation, but would be if a treaty was negotiated. Metis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh says she…



