Prairie Green landfill search gets federal funding

By Marc Lalonde Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Long Plain First Nation will get nearly three quarters of a million dollars to help search for a pair of missing women in a landfill near Winnipeg, the federal government announced last week. Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Gary Anandasangaree announced last week the nation would receive about $740,000 in funding to further determine the scope of the search for a pair of missing women, whose bodies are believed to be in the landfill. With the new funding, the Long Plain First Nation will be able to collaborate with experts, the owners and operators of the Prairie Green Landfill, provincial, and municipal leadership, and others to examine, in detail the proposed activities, such as personnel training, construction of facilities, equipment procurement, and hazardous,…



