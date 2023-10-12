National News
ticker

Quebec ombudsman calls on government to embrace UNDRIP in report

October 12, 2023 8 views

 By Marc Lalonde\  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Quebec ombudsman called on the provincial government to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), among other recommendations in a report tabled last week. Quebec ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd released his first follow-up recommendations on the Viens Commission report last Wednesday. Dowd said the government has made some progress — but not enough — and called on the CAQ government to adopt UNDRIP and outlined a number of other areas for improvement in terms of the provincial government’s relations with Indigenous communities. “I’m aware of the magnitude of the changes required. It stands to reason that some of them will take longer than others depending on the extent of the issues. However, I see that initiatives are piecemeal…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Quebec premier inaugurates vast Romaine hydro project on North Shore

October 12, 2023 5

 By Caroline Plante THE CANADIAN PRESS HAVRE-ST-PIERRE, Que- The newly inaugurated Romaine hydroelectric complex could serve…

Read more
National News

Prairie Green landfill search gets federal funding

October 12, 2023 8

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Long Plain First Nation will get nearly three…

Read more