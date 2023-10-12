Quebec ombudsman calls on government to embrace UNDRIP in report

By Marc Lalonde\ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Quebec ombudsman called on the provincial government to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), among other recommendations in a report tabled last week. Quebec ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd released his first follow-up recommendations on the Viens Commission report last Wednesday. Dowd said the government has made some progress — but not enough — and called on the CAQ government to adopt UNDRIP and outlined a number of other areas for improvement in terms of the provincial government’s relations with Indigenous communities. “I’m aware of the magnitude of the changes required. It stands to reason that some of them will take longer than others depending on the extent of the issues. However, I see that initiatives are piecemeal…
