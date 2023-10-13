National News
Community board will review rejected members in Kahnawake

October 13, 2023 25 views

By Miriam Lafontaine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Those who have seen their applications to be recognized as Kahnawa’kehro:non of Kahnawake rejected now have recourse to have their cases reviewed by a new administrative board that’s just come into effect. The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) shared the news earlier this month, saying the community review board made up of three board members is now fully operational. They include Treena Delisle, Rose-Ann Morris, and Gilbert Terrance, an Akwesasne-based lawyer who practices Aboriginal law, criminal law, and family law. About a dozen requests have come through justice services from those demanding their cases be reviewed after they were rejected from the Kahnawake Kanien’keha:ka Registry (KKR), said Tonya Perron, the MCK chief who leads the justice portfolio. “There hasn’t been any review process…

