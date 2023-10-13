National News
ticker

Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual assault case 

October 13, 2023 37 views

By Tyler Griffin THE CANADIAN PRESS A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario. Ontario Provincial Police said Francoise Seguin of Ottawa was arrested this week after an individual contacted them in late 2022 about the alleged incidents. The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the 1960s and 70s at St. Anne’s residential school in Fort Albany First Nation and Bishop Belleau school in Moosonee, Ont., as well as a detention facility in Sudbury, Ont., said OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson. “The case involved one victim,” said Dickson, noting the individual was a “young person” at the time of the alleged incidents. “We are not aware of any others but cannot speculate.”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gitxsan leaders rally against industry injunctions, calling the orders `a license to kill’

October 13, 2023 18

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eight Gitxsan hereditary chiefs led a rally at the…

Read more
National News

‘This is garbage’: NDP split on their deal with Liberals, seek harder line from Singh

October 13, 2023 15

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS HAMILTON- New Democrats attending the party’s policy convention are split…

Read more