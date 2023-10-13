National News
Kinew encourages PCN youth to train for jobs in new health care centre

October 13, 2023

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Manitoba’s next premier travelled to a remote First Nations community in northern Manitoba this week to open a brand new health care centre, he promised the NDP government would fix ongoing staff shortages plaguing northern communities. “You have the facility, and we will bring the staffing,” Premier-designate Wab Kinew said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Howard Halcrow Health Complex, a facility that opened its doors this week on the Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN), a community more than 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg that is home to more than 6,300 on-reserve members. According to officials, the 60,000-square-foot complex will house services including an emergency department, ambulatory care clinic, diagnostic imaging, and several community health programs, and will also be home to administrative spaces and…

