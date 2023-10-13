Kinew encourages PCN youth to train for jobs in new health care centre

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Manitoba’s next premier travelled to a remote First Nations community in northern Manitoba this week to open a brand new health care centre, he promised the NDP government would fix ongoing staff shortages plaguing northern communities. “You have the facility, and we will bring the staffing,” Premier-designate Wab Kinew said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Howard Halcrow Health Complex, a facility that opened its doors this week on the Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN), a community more than 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg that is home to more than 6,300 on-reserve members. According to officials, the 60,000-square-foot complex will house services including an emergency department, ambulatory care clinic, diagnostic imaging, and several community health programs, and will also be home to administrative spaces and…
