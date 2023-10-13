Poilievre holds campaign style rally in Oliver

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre addressed a crowd at a warehouse in Oliver. Image Credit: Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative By Dan Walton Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hundreds of people filled a warehouse in the Town of Oliver to hear what Pierre Poilievre had to say. The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada was in the Okanagan on Wednesday, beginning his day in Kelowna before heading south. Prior to his rally, Poilievre met with Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band, got taken on a tour of the Area 27 race track, and was impressed by what he saw. “That’s the kind of thing bureaucrats in Ottawa can’t stand _ people earning their own money, making their own way, charting their own course,” Poilievre told the crowd….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice