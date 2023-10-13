National News
ticker

Poilievre holds campaign style rally in Oliver

October 13, 2023 46 views

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre addressed a crowd at a warehouse in Oliver. Image Credit: Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative By Dan Walton  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hundreds of people filled a warehouse in the Town of Oliver to hear what Pierre Poilievre had to say. The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada was in the Okanagan on Wednesday, beginning his day in Kelowna before heading south. Prior to his rally, Poilievre met with Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band, got taken on a tour of the Area 27 race track, and was impressed by what he saw. “That’s the kind of thing bureaucrats in Ottawa can’t stand _ people earning their own money, making their own way, charting their own course,” Poilievre told the crowd….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gitxsan leaders rally against industry injunctions, calling the orders `a license to kill’

October 13, 2023 18

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eight Gitxsan hereditary chiefs led a rally at the…

Read more
National News

‘This is garbage’: NDP split on their deal with Liberals, seek harder line from Singh

October 13, 2023 15

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS HAMILTON- New Democrats attending the party’s policy convention are split…

Read more