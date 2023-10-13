OPP issue public safety notice in light of Middle East conflict

ORILLIA, ON -Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning global online threats of violence issued as a result of the Middle East attack are being monitored here. OPP said the force “is aware of global online threats of violence regarding the situation in the Middle East. We want to assure the people of Ontario that we continue to focus on public safety. ” The OPP alert says the OPP and their law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any situation which could impact public safety in our communities.” The OPP says it respects freedom of expression and peaceful assembly rights, but “everyone also has a right to a safe environment. All those involved in a demonstration have a responsibility to ensure the event remains lawful, peaceful and safe.: The alert says …



