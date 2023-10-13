NDP convention a chance for ‘new direction,’ but grassroots could take up old debates

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS HAMILTON- New Democrats are gathering for a three-day convention to focus on how to convince voters looking for change they are a better choice than Conservatives, despite having helped to keep the minority Liberal government in power. “We see a Liberal government that is out of gas, out of steam and no ideas,” said Brad Lavigne, who was national director of the NDP under former leader Jack Layton. “The New Democrats are positioning themselves as the chief alternative or the lead alternative to Conservatives. This convention will be an opportunity to take stock, and set that new direction.” It could also end up giving new life to older debates within the party, such as an emergency resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has the…



