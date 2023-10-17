First Nations leaders bristle at potential use of Schreyer in road name

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations leaders lashed out on Tuesday after a city of Winnipeg committee discussed the possibility of naming a section of the former Bishop Grandin Boulevard as Edward Schreyer Parkway South, and not Abinojii Mikanah. On Tuesday, the city’s Executive Policy Committee (EPC) discussed a motion brought forward by Coun. Russ Wyatt and seconded by Coun.Ross Eadie asking that a newly constructed section of the former Bishop Grandin Boulevard that sits east of Lagimodiere Boulevard near the community of Sage Creek be renamed Edward Schreyer Parkway South. The move, according to the motion, would honour the legacy of Edward Schreyer who served as this province’s 16th premier from 1969 until 1977. In March, Winnipeg city council voted to change the name of Bishop…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice