National News
ticker

A mistake is a gift: decolonizing journalism includes missteps and teachings

October 17, 2023 44 views

 By Matt Simmons  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Nisg?a’a word for respect is kwhlixhoosa’anskw. Driving up to Nisg?a’a territory to bear witness to a ceremony and take part in a feast, I knew there was going to be a lot of media at the events and I was concerned I might see some extractive or disrespectful behaviour. As a non-Indigenous journalist who lives near Nisg?a’a lands, I am committed to decolonizing my journalism and know how easy it is to make a mistake. I was worried there would be a lack of kwhlixhoosa’anskw. I’d spoken to Sigidimnak’ Nox?s Ts’aawit, Amy Parent, a couple of weeks prior and she asked me to keep an eye out and gently step in if I saw any examples of that happening. But in the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet

October 18, 2023 6

WINNIPEG- Manitoba’s new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his…

Read more
National News

Canada a beacon for others but must keep its promises: UN human rights chief

October 18, 2023 5

By Dylan Robertson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The United Nations human-rights chief says Canada can boost its…

Read more