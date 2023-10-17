A mistake is a gift: decolonizing journalism includes missteps and teachings

By Matt Simmons Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Nisg?a’a word for respect is kwhlixhoosa’anskw. Driving up to Nisg?a’a territory to bear witness to a ceremony and take part in a feast, I knew there was going to be a lot of media at the events and I was concerned I might see some extractive or disrespectful behaviour. As a non-Indigenous journalist who lives near Nisg?a’a lands, I am committed to decolonizing my journalism and know how easy it is to make a mistake. I was worried there would be a lack of kwhlixhoosa’anskw. I’d spoken to Sigidimnak’ Nox?s Ts’aawit, Amy Parent, a couple of weeks prior and she asked me to keep an eye out and gently step in if I saw any examples of that happening. But in the…



