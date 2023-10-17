By Matteo Cimellaro Local Journalism Initiative Reporter John Vaillant, a Canadian author whose acclaimed new book draws a straight line between climate change and fire, is empathetic to the oil executive. The oil and gas industry has given the oil executive wealth in the millions, status and a sense of place in the world, Vaillant told Canada’s National Observer. When all that is challenged, people push back to maintain the status quo. “It’s human nature, it’s not just cynicism or denial,” Vaillant said. “They don’t want to give up the thing that gave them everything they have,” he added. On Monday, John Vaillant, author of Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World, spoke as a witness at the Standing Committee on Natural Resources alongside Suncor CEO Rich Kruger…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice