`We have a vision to protect our lands that is more sacred to us’: Finance agreement signals future conservation boom in N.W.T.

By Matteo Cimellaro Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The stage has been set for a conservation boom in the Northwest Territories with a signed framework agreement between the territorial and Indigenous governments and private philanthropies. The agreement provides a launching pad for the Northwest Territories Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) by co-ordinating funding between the parties for a robust conservation economy, cultural resilience and Indigenous guardian stewardship for Indigenous Nations, Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault said at a virtual press conference Friday. The initiative will also advance Canada’s international biodiversity commitments to conserve 30 per cent of the country’s lands and waters by 2030 laid out in the Montreal-Kunming Agreement signed at COP15 in Montreal last year. The project could contribute 2.5 per cent or more to the target commitment, according to a…



