Lack of recycling solutions for turbines may cause future issues for P.E.I. wind farms

By Caitlin Coombes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A lack of research and advancements in recycling green technology may cause issues for P.E.I. wind farms in the future. With the exception of the blades, turbines are made from steel and iron, meaning construction materials can be reused if damaged or decommissioned. Unlike the rest of the turbine, the blades must be light enough to spin and are made primarily of fibreglass, wood and resin, which is much harder to recycle. Scott Harper, CEO of the Wind Energy Institute of Canada, raised concerns about the recyclability of wind turbines in the future in Canada, citing the lack of options for recycling the blades. “We wonder as an industry, now that these turbines are aging, and need to come down, is the market…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice