Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse eyes top job at Assembly of First Nations

October 17, 2023 22 views

OTTAWA- Manitoba regional chief Cindy Woodhouse has announced her candidacy in the upcoming Assembly of First Nations national chief election. Woodhouse said at an news conference today that Indigenous Peoples face a lot of problems in Canada, but their resilience gives her hope that things can improve. Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief David Pratt was the first person to announce his intention to run to be the new national chief. In his August announcement, Pratt said the AFN is at a “critical juncture” and the election is about restoring and rebuilding the national organization. The upcoming election comes after the dramatic ouster of former national chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was voted out after colleagues accused her of creating a toxic work environment, an allegation she continues to deny. The…

