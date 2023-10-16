Ten people injured in collision between a truck and van carrying team east of Regina

SINTALUTA, Sask.- Ten people, including eight girls of a First Nations junior volleyball team, have been injured in a collision involving a truck and a multi-passenger van on Highway 1 east of Regina. RCMP say the crash happened near Sintaluta, Sask., at about 4 p.m. on Thursday. Megaen Reader, director of education at Chief Kahkewistahaw Community School, said the girls and their coach are now home after being discharged from hospital. “Lots of bumps and bruises and one broken bone,” Reader said. “But I think other than that, they’re doing pretty good, just shaken up.” Police, fire, EMS and STARS air ambulance responded and transported all nine occupants of the van to hospital with injuries ranging from severe to non-life-threatening. The driver of the truck, a man from Manitoba, was taken…



