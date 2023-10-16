Judge authorizes attempted murder trial in shooting over Spanish conquistador statue

By Morgan Lee THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) _ A judge on Friday ordered an attempted murder trial for a New Mexico man accused in the shooting of a Native American activist amid confrontations about aborted plans to reinstall a statue of a Spanish conquistador outside a government office. State District Court Judge Jason Lidyard found sufficient evidence to support charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon against 23-year-old Ryan David Martinez in connection with the shooting that was recorded by bystanders with cell phones and by surveillance cameras. Martinez was arrested on Sept. 28 after chaos erupted and a single shot was fired at an outdoor gathering in Espanola over canceled plans to install a bronze likeness of conquistador Juan de Onate, who is…



