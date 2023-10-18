National News
ticker

Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet

October 18, 2023 44 views

WINNIPEG- Manitoba’s new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct. 3 and defeated the Progressive Conservatives, who had been in power for seven years. Kinew is the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province and has added to his cabinet, for the first time in Manitoba, First Nations women. The NDP captured 34 of the 57 legislature seats on election night, and Kinew had many veteran politicians and rookies from which to pick his cabinet. Uzoma Asagwara, a former psychiatric nurse who was the NDP health critic in Opposition, is the minister of health, seniors and long-term care and the deputy premier. A New Democrat with previous cabinet experience, Ron Kostyshyn, has become the agriculture minister for…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Assembly of First Nations climate strategy seeks collaboration between governments

October 18, 2023 34

 By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The Assembly of First Nations launched its new national…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Council loses last minute bid to get community on $8 billion drinking water settlement

October 18, 2023 47

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A last minute effort by Six Nations Elected Council to get the…

Read more