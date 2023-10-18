Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet

WINNIPEG- Manitoba’s new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct. 3 and defeated the Progressive Conservatives, who had been in power for seven years. Kinew is the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province and has added to his cabinet, for the first time in Manitoba, First Nations women. The NDP captured 34 of the 57 legislature seats on election night, and Kinew had many veteran politicians and rookies from which to pick his cabinet. Uzoma Asagwara, a former psychiatric nurse who was the NDP health critic in Opposition, is the minister of health, seniors and long-term care and the deputy premier. A New Democrat with previous cabinet experience, Ron Kostyshyn, has become the agriculture minister for…



