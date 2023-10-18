Six Nations Elected Council loses last minute bid to get community on $8 billion drinking water settlement

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A last minute effort by Six Nations Elected Council to get the community on the $8 billion First Nations Drinking Water Settlement has failed with the claims administrator turning down the band’s claim. The band applied to opt into the settlement as an “impacted community.” However, individuals may still have a chance to apply. Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR)announced Wednesday (Oct., 16) that it did not make the List of Affected Communities for the $8 billion First Nations Water Settlement. The settlement included: $1.8 billion in compensation to individuals and Impacted First Nations and an additional $50 million allocated for eligible individuals who suffered Specified Injuries due to a drinking water advisory that lasted at least one year between November 20, 1995 and June…



