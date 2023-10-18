Six Nations Elected Council loses last minute bid to get community on $8 billion drinking water settlement

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A last minute effort by Six Nations Elected Council to get the community on the $8 billion First Nations Drinking Water Settlement has failed with the claims administrator turning down the band’s claim. The band applied to opt into the settlement as an “impacted community.” However, individuals may still have a chance to apply. Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR)announced Wednesday (Oct., 16) that it did not make the List of Affected Communities for the $8 billion First Nations Water Settlement. The settlement included: $1.8 billion in compensation to individuals and Impacted First Nations and an additional $50 million allocated for eligible individuals who suffered Specified Injuries due to a drinking water advisory that lasted at least one year between November 20, 1995 and June…
Related Posts
Assembly of First Nations climate strategy seeks collaboration between governments
October 18, 2023 34
By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The Assembly of First Nations launched its new national…
Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
October 18, 2023 44
WINNIPEG- Manitoba’s new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in. He led the…