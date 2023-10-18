National News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council loses last minute bid to get community on $8 billion drinking water settlement

October 18, 2023 46 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A last minute effort by Six Nations Elected Council to get the community on the $8 billion First Nations Drinking Water Settlement has failed with the claims administrator  turning down the band’s claim. The band applied to opt into the settlement as an “impacted community.” However, individuals may still have a chance to apply. Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR)announced Wednesday (Oct., 16) that it  did not make the List of Affected Communities for the $8 billion First Nations Water Settlement.  The  settlement included:  $1.8 billion in compensation to individuals and Impacted First Nations and  an additional $50 million allocated for eligible individuals who suffered Specified Injuries due to a drinking water advisory that lasted at least one year between November 20, 1995 and June…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Assembly of First Nations climate strategy seeks collaboration between governments

October 18, 2023 34

 By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The Assembly of First Nations launched its new national…

Read more
National News

Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet

October 18, 2023 44

WINNIPEG- Manitoba’s new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in. He led the…

Read more