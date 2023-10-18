Assembly of First Nations climate strategy seeks collaboration between governments

By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The Assembly of First Nations launched its new national climate strategy in Ottawa on Wednesday, calling on federal, provincial, and territorial governments to work with First Nations to implement their climate priorities. Interim National Chief Joanna Bernard said this year’s record-breaking wildfire season is a reason why all leaders should be taking climate change seriously, especially in First Nations communities. More than 150,000 square kilometres of land were burned, affecting both First Nations and non-First Nations communities alike. “This is only the beginning,” said Bernard, adding more extreme weather can be expected- “including fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, species migration (and) coastal sea level rise, among other challenges.” In the face of this, Indigenous Peoples have taken matters into their own hands to try…



