National News
ticker

Archeology work the latest roadblock to rebuild Lytton, B.C.: Mayor

October 19, 2023 32 views

LYTTON, B.C.- Archeologists have uncovered thousands of artifacts, including a 7,500-year-old spear point, as they dig below what was Lytton, B.C., the village destroyed by fire in June 2021. But for those who lost their homes and businesses in the village, that careful research has been one more roadblock to the rebuilding process, Lytton’s Mayor Denise O’Conner said in an interview. Lytton residents rallied on Wednesday in protest of repeated delays to rebuild their community. When the gold miners arrived in the area in 1858, they began building on the site of the Nlak’pamux First Nation village and its burial grounds, and as the village grew, the nation’s history was lost or obscured. The site is protected under B.C.’s Heritage Conservation Act. On June 30, 2021, just one day after…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN: National Climate Strategy based on traditions and relationship with natural world

October 19, 2023 31

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) on Wednesday released…

Read more
National News

Northern chief calls for limits on liquor sales, expanded powers for First Nations police

October 19, 2023 29

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A First Nations chief continues to call for support…

Read more