AFN: National Climate Strategy based on traditions and relationship with natural world

October 19, 2023 30 views

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) on Wednesday released its National Climate Strategy, putting a First Nations lens on the climate crisis by focusing more on language and cultural revitalization and a reciprocal relationship with the natural world. Part of that climate lens includes the de-emphasis of “technological” and “market-based” solutions to the climate crisis, according to the AFN strategy. The AFN is more concerned about addressing the root cause of the climate crisis, which is an extractive mentality centred on taking without giving back to the world around us, Graeme Reed, a strategic adviser to the AFN, told Canada’s National Observer. “Part of what we are trying to do is really just relearn what it means to follow those original instructions,” he…

